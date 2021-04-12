Global Covid vaccination race: 773 million vaccines administered in 170 nations, says report

LAHORE: By April 11, 2021, at least 170 countries and territories have administered more than 773 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to their citizens, the CNN has reported.

The CNN has based its findings on vaccination figures coming from "Our World Data," or the OWID, which is a data research website published by the “Global Change Data Laboratory,” a British charity based at the University of Oxford’s “Martin Programme on Global Development.” The renowned American media house has added: “Several different vaccines have been developed at record speed, in large part due to years of research on related viruses and billions of dollars in investment.

In December 2020, the first dose of a fully tested vaccine — manufactured by Pfizer/ BioNTech — was administered in the United Kingdom.

Now, multiple vaccines have been authorised for use around the world and dozens of countries and territories have joined the race to vaccinate their residents. Most countries and territories are using vaccines that require two doses to provide the greatest protection.

Measuring countries’ progress is difficult, because reported data varies from country to country. Many report only the number of doses administered, but at least 93 break down how many people have received one or two doses.”

While India rests at number 75 with just one per cent of the population fully vaccinated and hardly 5.5 % partially vaccinated, Pakistan stands nowhere among the 93 countries whose vaccination data is available with the CNN.

Following is the list of top 40 of the 93 countries that are currently leading the global vaccination race:

Gibraltar (88.1% residents fully vaccinated), Israel (56.9% fully vaccinated), Falkland Islands (49.3%), Seychelles (40.1%), Cayman Islands (37.4%), Bermuda (27.9%), Chile (24.3%), Jersey (22.5%), Monaco (22.4%), Bahrain (22.1%), San Marino (21.3%), United States (21.1%), Isle of Man (18.1%), Serbia (17.1%), Malta (15.3%), Hungary (12.4%), Guernsey (12.3%), Northern Cyprus (11.5%), Morocco (11.2%), United Kingdom (10.3% fully vaccinated), Singapore (9.2%), Turkey (9.0%), Faroe Islands (8.5%), Iceland (8.2%), Denmark (7.6%), Switzerland (7.4%), Greece (7.0%), Romania (7.0%), Lithuania (7.0%), Austria (6.8%), Czech Republic (6.6%), Italy (6.4% fully vaccinated), Portugal (6.1%), Ireland (6.1%), Cyprus(6.0%), Germany (5.9% fully vaccinated), Slovenia (5.8%), Uruguay (5.7%) and Sweden (5.6% fully vaccinated).