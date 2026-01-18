Oilers vs Canucks: Why Edmonton is without Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl had not missed a game this season and the timing of the announcement came shortly before the Oilers faced Canucks on Saturday
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is taking a brief leave of absence to attend to a family member’s illness in Germany, the team announced Saturday, ahead of Edmonton’s ongoing game against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Oilers said the 30-year-old star is expected to return next week and asked for privacy on Draisaitl’s behalf.
“Obviously, we're going to miss Leon, and hopefully, it's not very long. And obviously, we support Leon,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the team’s morning skate.
“What's going on right now, it's an unfortunate situation.”
Draisaitl has been one of Edmonton’s most important players this season. He ranks second on the Oilers and fifth in the NHL with 67 points, including 25 goals and 42 assists.
He is on pace for his fifth straight season with more than 100 points and led the league in goals last season, winning the Rocket Richard Trophy with 52.
He had not missed a game this season and the timing of the announcement came shortly before the Oilers faced Vancouver in today's game.
“Obviously, we'll miss him. But the job comes second,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said.
“Everybody in here is a brother, father, son, whatever it is, and that stuff comes first. He's got to go home and be with his family, and we're obviously thinking about him and his entire family. We've got to take care of things.”
McDavid added that Edmonton is used to adjusting when players are out. “Lots of opportunity for guys to step up and make an impact,” he said.
