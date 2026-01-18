Why Kate Middleton runs away from 'some Royal relatives'

Kate Middleton spent her birthday away from the Royals for a particular reason, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales wanted drama free celebrations alongside mother, Carole Middleton, on her special day, it is reported.

Expert Rob Shuter writes on his Substack: "Some royal relatives can be difficult, with endless expectations and constant scrutiny. Kate treasures these moments with Pippa and Carole, where she doesn’t have to navigate any of that."

The Princess of Wales, who shares two siblings, spoke to her elder brother over the phone earlier and was told about the importance of love.

Speaking to Hello!, James Middleton reveals he told Kate: “I think we’re really fortunate to be a very close family. We get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity. You’re always on edge with being a parent, particularly this time of year with coughs and colds and sniffles going around.

“They’re definitely at the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice. And equally, they know that I’m on the end of the phone if they need a bit of advice on managing their dogs.”

Meanwhile, the Mirror‘s royal editor Russell Meyer, has shared the insights of the Royal wedding in book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.'

“The result is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine; providing not just unparallelled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit,” the descriptor continued.

“This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era.”