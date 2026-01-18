49ers crushed as Kenneth Walker III leads Seahawks to 41-6 win

The Seattle Seahawks delivered a dominant performance Saturday night, routing the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the NFC divisional Round at Luemn Field.

Seattle Seahawks, the NFC’s top seed, broke open the rivalry matchup early and never looked back against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Running back Kenneth Walker III powered the Seahawks with 145 total yards and three touchdowns, finishing with 116 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards.

His performance set the tone for an offence that controlled the game from start to finish.

Seattle will advance to face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago's Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

The game swung decisively on the opening kickoff when all-pro returner Rashid Shaheed raced 95 yards for a touchdown, giving Seattle an immediate lead and momentum.

From there, the Seahawks defence took over.

Seattle forced three turnovers, recorded two sacks, and limited San Francisco’s top playmakers.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was held to 140 passing yards and committed three turnovers, while running back Christian McCaffrey was limited to 74 total yards.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold managed the game efficiently, completing 12 off 17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.