Bo Nix injury update: Broncos quarterback fractures ankle against Bills

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured bone in his right ankle during Denver’s 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, head coach Sean Payton confirmed after the game.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter, just minutes before the Broncos kicked the game-winning field goal.

Nix was tackled for a two-yard loss and fractured his ankle. Despite the injury, he remained in the game for two more plays.

One play after being hurt, Nix threw a pass to Marvin Mims. The throw drew a defensive pass interference penalty that moved the ball into field goal range.

Nix then stayed on the field to take a kneel, allowing the Broncos to center the ball for the winning kick.

Payton initially said the injury occurred on the second-to-last play of the game but later clarified that it happened two plays earlier.

After the game, Payton shared what Nix told him while dealing with the injury. Payton said Nix told him that “God's got a plan” for him.

According to Payton, Nix will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Alabama. No official timetable has been given for his recovery.