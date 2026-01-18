Nova Scotia snow storm warning issued as heavy snow moves in

A significant winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall to much of Nova Scotia, with Environment Canada warning residents to prepare for difficult travel and challenging conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow snowfall warning for a big portion of the province, forecasting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow beginning Sunday evening and continuing overnight into Monday.

Forecasters say temperatures will hover close to the freezing mark, leading to dense, wet snow that could be difficult to shovel and clear.

Wet snow also increases the risk of physical strain, particularly for those clearing driveways and sidewalks.

“Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow,” said the agency in the notice.

The combination of heavy snowfall and near-zero temperatures is also expected to make travel conditions poor, especially Sunday night.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and consider completing errands earlier in the day before conditions deteriorate.

Snowfall is expected to intensify through the evening hours before gradually tapering off by Monday morning.

While lighter snow may persist into the start of the workweek, the heaviest accumulation is forecast to fall overnight.