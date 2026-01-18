Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 season: Adam Foote’s future under early scrutiny

The Vancouver Canucks may already be weighing the future of rookie head coach Adam Foote following the 2025–26 NHL season, a new report has suggested.

Foote was promoted to head coach last spring after the Canucks parted ways with Rick Tocchet, who left the organization to take over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vancouver chose to promote from within, elevating Foote after also considering Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra.

After receiving the promotion, Foote spoke about returning to a full-time coaching role.

“You try to get back in the game at different levels. And you know, you go part-time, and part-time is not always right, because you're not all-in going to war with the guys, and it just doesn't feel right,” Foote said after being promoted, according to Vancouver Hockey.

“Since I took this job and Rick gave me that opportunity, the organization gave me that opportunity, I felt alive again”, he said.

However, a recent report by on Heavy.com points to early uncertainty. According to odds released by Bookies.com, Foote has a 7.7 percent chance of being fired at the conclusion of the season.

While the number remains low, it reflects speculation about whether he is the right coach to guide the team through a potential rebuild.

“Unfortunately, Foote's inability to spark a turnaround in Vancouver this season has placed him among the next coaches on the hot seat,” the report said.

“According to the latest odds, Foote has +1,200 odds to get the heave-ho. That's a 7.7% that Foote will no longer be the voice behind the bench.”

Foote, 54, joined the Canucks coaching staff in January 2023 as an assistant under Tocchet and remained in that role until his promotion last May.