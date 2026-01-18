Canadiens star Lane Hutson makes history with 100th NHL assist

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson reached a major career milestone Tuesday night, recording the 100th assist of his NHL career during Montreal’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Hutson reached the mark by setting up a goal by Ivan Demidov, doing so in just 132 NHL games. That makes him the second-fastest defenseman in league history to reach 100 assists, after only Sergei Zubov, who accomplished the feat in 127 games.

In Canadiens franchise history, only Buddy O’Connor reached the milestone faster, doing so in 129 games.

The achievement highlights Hutson’s rapid rise as one of the league’s most productive young defensemen.

Still early in his career, the 20-year-old has quickly established himself as a key offensive driver from the blue line. Known for his vision and puck movement, Hutson plays a central role on Montreal’s power play and regularly creates scoring chances through his ability to control the pace of play.

Hutson was selected 62nd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and exceeded expectations almost immediately.

After an outstanding season, he was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2024–25.

Through 48 games this season, Hutson has recorded 47 points and leads all NHL defensemen in assists with 39, tied with Cale Makar.