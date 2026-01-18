Meghan Markle takes 'breadwinner' role in Prince Harry's California life

"Harry’s life was far more structured in the U.K."

Prince Harry is ‘so Happy’ living with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties and moved to US in 2020.

According to a report by the OK! magazine, the insiders have claimed currently, “Harry is so happy living in the private world.

“Even though he was raised [as a royal], he was never comfortable in that environment. He feels more like himself here.”

It further said living in England alongside The Firm, Harry “had this crazy schedule and would come back through the palace gates and couldn’t go out or have a personal life.”

Commenting on Prince Harry’s life in Britain, historian Marlene Koenig has said, “Harry’s life was far more structured in the U.K. He had responsibilities and official events to attend."

However, in US, Marlene said while Meghan has been keeping busy with her As Ever lifestyle brand and her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan, the Duke is still trying to find his footing in business.

The expert continued, "Harry hasn’t settled into a permanent position. He’s spending time with his young children and being a hands-on dad. Meghan is the breadwinner.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Christopher Andersen recently claimed "On one level, Harry is content in California”.

He added that on the other hand, Prince Harry must feel some remorse that “neither he nor his children are sharing in their royal heritage.”