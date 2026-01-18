European leaders slam Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland as ‘unacceptable’

European leaders issued a widespread denunciation of US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose fresh tariffs on allies as a means to pressure Denmark into selling Greenland. The recent move was “completely wrong” while French President Emmanuel Macron described it as “unacceptable.”

The recent comments came after Trump officially announced 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland would come into effect on February1. He warned that these could rise to 25% on June 1 and remain in place until a deal for the purchase of Greenland is reached.

Meanwhile, thousands of people took to the streets in Greenland and Denmark on Saturday in ongoing protests against the proposed US takeover.

European countries have rallied to Denmark’s support, arguing that the security of the Arctic region should be a collaborative NATO responsibility.

Several countries have come forward and expressed their concern over the current situation.

In this response Starmer said: “Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

France’s Emmanuel Macron said: “Tariff threats are unacceptable in this context and we will not be swayed by any intimidation.”

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson further said: “We won’t let ourselves be blackmailed.”

“Sweden is currently having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway and the United Kingdom to find a joint response.”

According to the BBC, the European Council President Antonio Costa stated: “ The European Union will always be very firm in defending international law and will begin within the territory of the member states of the European Union.”

Denmark has repeatedly underlined the fact that Greenland was not for sale and that an attack on its territory would bring an end to the NATO military alliance.

Additionally, the latest tariffs have sparked an immediate need for action and have strained relations with crucial NATO allies and trading partners.

Nonetheless, thousands of Greenlanders marched across snow and ice to take a stand in the wake of ongoing events this Saturday. They held signs of protest, waved their national flag and chanted “Greenland is not for sale” in the light of mounting dangers of an American takeover.