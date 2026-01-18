Vertical tabs coming to Google Chrome

Google Chrome, despite being the leading browser with over 71% market share, has yet to offer the one thing that its competitors, such as Edge, Brave, and even Firefox, have, and that is vertical tabs.

Google was seen testing a vertical tab layout in Chrome Canary back in November last year. This feature has now been observed in Chrome Beta, and it is the strongest indication yet that it is ready to come out in the open.

According to Android Authority, vertical tabs are currently hidden behind a flag on Chrome Beta version 145. Scheduled to roll out based on Google’s pattern, it should be reflected on the final Chrome version by January 28.

For those who are interested in trying it out early, this feature can be enabled in Chrome Beta or Canary by navigating to chrome://flags/#vertical-tabs. Once that’s done, a new option titled “Show tabs on side” becomes available by right-clicking on the tab bar.

Choosing it will shift the entire tab strip, containing all the open tabs, to the side of the browser window. Users can revert back anytime to the classic view by right-clicking inside the vertical tabs region and clicking “Show tabs at the top.”