Princess Eugenie leaves father Andrew 'devastated' with big step: 't's Brooklyn Beckham level'

Princess Eugenie has reportedly left her father former Duke of York Andrew ‘devastated’ with a big step ahead of his eviction from the Royal Lodge.

Eugenie has taken the major step amid ongoing controversy surrounding her disgraced father Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Mail on Sunday, citing the sources, has reported Eugenie has cut off all contact with Andrew, and even it is understood she refuses to speak to him and did not visit him with her own family at Christmas.

However, the report claimed Eugenie’s elder sister Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals.

The insider said, “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family. They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."

The royal source further said, "There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off."

Meanwhile, the close confidant continued Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles and asked to evict Royal Lodge in October last year, is said to be "devastated" over the estrangement from Eugenie.

Earlier, a source told Hello! Magazine that Andrew and Sarah have to move out of the Royal Lodge by January 25.