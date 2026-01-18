Prince William new PR step is not 'shrewed move,' says expert

Prince William is seemingly getting engaged in a clever ploy as he hires a fresh personnel.

The Prince of Wales has recruited, Liza Ravenscroft, also known as ‘bulletproof sunshine’ for his PR crisis management.

Speaking about the future King, Mirror notes: "The Palace says Liza Ravenscroft hasn’t been hired because of her expertise in crisis management and, whether or not that’s true, her training certainly won’t go amiss.

"It seems to me more likely that she’s been seconded on the recommendation of Julian Payne, King Charles ' former communications secretary, who's currently Liza’s boss.

"But, whatever the reason, it seems like a shrewd move. Crises crop up with relentless regularity in the royal family, and to have someone skilled at heading them off, or at least being prepared and fully briefed to deal with the situation, is basic good PR."

This comes as Ms Ravenscroft's LinkedIn page reads: "It's often front page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks, I'm all about human-led response direct to the audiences which matter."

This comes as William and Princess Catherine surpassed all senior and junior royals in popularity, with majority of Britons having a positive opinion of them.

Despite crises and feud, the royal family succeeded to maintain their ratings. Half of respondents feel the monarchy is good value for money. However, Andrew's scandal left a mark.