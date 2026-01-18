Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has staff from 'big brother' for all his needs
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor still has access to Royal privileges after exile
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is not totally stripped off his Royal privileges, says an expert.
The former Prince, who is now asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, has not hit a typical rock bottom.
Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "I guess when you hit rock bottom, there’s nowhere else to go but up. And, stripped of his status and titles, evicted from his home and exiled from royal events, Andrew must surely be at rock bottom by now.
"Although, of course, a royal or even ex-royal rock bottom is undoubtedly rather different from the conventional one."
"He probably won’t even be doing his own washing or cooking. He is going to be looked after by his big brother, given a home in a beautiful part of the UK and will almost certainly have staff to take care of his every need,” she said.
This comes as workers were spotted installing satellite at Marsh Farm
Expert Richard Kay tells the Palace Confidential podcast: "Workmen were there putting in a satellite dish for him. We know he loves his TV.
"I think it all harks back to his military days. He spent hours watching planes descending and taking off from Heathrow Airport on some interactive system that he had at Royal Lodge, and I'm sure that will be replicated at Marsh Farm."
