Man shot dead by nephew

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by his nephew in Sabzazar area on Sunday, following a monetary issue. Accused Assad Butt shot his uncle Amjad Butt in his Saidpur house Sabzazar after an argument broke out between them over a monetary issue and escaped. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Accused Assad was demanding Rs 5 lakh from his uncle Amjad Butt in return for his share in his (uncle) property. Police have registered a case against the accused and his father on the complaint of the victim’s wife Fatima.