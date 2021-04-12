close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

Man shot dead by nephew

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by his nephew in Sabzazar area on Sunday, following a monetary issue. Accused Assad Butt shot his uncle Amjad Butt in his Saidpur house Sabzazar after an argument broke out between them over a monetary issue and escaped. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Accused Assad was demanding Rs 5 lakh from his uncle Amjad Butt in return for his share in his (uncle) property. Police have registered a case against the accused and his father on the complaint of the victim’s wife Fatima.

