UET to hold ECAT from May 24 to 27th

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Sunday announced that Engineering Colleges Admission Test (ECAT) 2021 for admissions to engineering

educational institutes across Punjab will be held from May 24 to May 27, 2021.

A University of Engineering and Technology spokesperson said that the test would be held at the centres allotted by the Virtual University and added the entry test tokens were available at the designated HBL branches on payment of Rs1300 from Monday (today) till May 14, 2021.

A mock test to guide the candidates on attempting computer-based test will also be conducted on May 21 and May 22, 2021 in the assigned Virtual University centres. However, the final test will be conducted on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 24 to May 27, 2021.

Similarly, the results of ECAT will be announced on May 31, 2021 (midnight) and will be available at web portal admission.uet.edu.pk The students can get all the information related to the entrance test from the website.