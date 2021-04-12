Career counselling; questions and answers

Q: Sir, I need your assistance and guidance for my brother. He is currently a student of software engineering. I wish to send him abroad for higher studies. He is willing to do Masters in IT from a foreign university. I thought you are the right person for guidance on education counselling. This is why I am requesting your help to please guide what subjects/areas and countries are better for study especially if my brother is looking for a scholarship? (Hafiz Idrees Awan, Jhelum)

Ans: Dear Hafiz sb, please note that your brother can choose a number of specialist subject areas for master degree programme because software engineering has a lot of scope. My personal suggestion is that he should consider financial security/Internet security or such areas that cover SEO. If he passes his bachelors with 3.0 and above CGPA he will have better chances for scholarships in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Australia, etc.

Q: Dear sir, I am doing BS Aviation Management 4-year degree programme. But still I am in doubt that what I am doing is it worth it or not. My interest is not developing in what I am studying. So still I am confused, whether do it or leave it. If I leave it then what else? That’s another problem. In short, I am still unable to find where my interest is what I want to do what I like. Also tell that if I want to meet with you in your office, what are the charges and where is your office located? What are the office hours?

Thank you. I have attached my CV with my question so you have an idea about my education platform. (Jibran Siddiqui, Lahore)

A: Aviation Management is an emerging area with increasing security issues at airports. Use of technology and IT in Aviation Logistics is all making this profession a very specialized and demanding career option. I would recommend you to complete the degree with full focus and interest and then try finding a relevant job or apprenticeship in a related area and I’m sure you would be able to identify and develop a good career path.

Q: Dear Mr Abidi, I recently passed Mechanical Engineer but sir I failed in finding a job for over a year now. I would like you to give me some career counselling. I am thinking about going abroad for MS in the field of Mechanical Engineering. I will be looking forward to your precious guidance and response. (Arbaz Baloch, Bahawalpur) A: Dear Mr Baloch, I’m really surprised that almost a year has passed and you are still jobless with a degree in Mechanical Engineering? I would have suggested you to apply in various sectors of industry for at least a good internship whether paid or unpaid. This would have helped you in getting the right connections and ultimately finding an opportunity in your own area of expertise.

As far as doing an MS in Mechanical Engineering is concerned; I would suggest you reconsider the decision unless you get a few years of experience on the basis of your bachelor’s degree rather than attempting another postgraduate qualification as yet.

Q: Respected sir, I want your expert guidance, therefore, I request your response to my query. I am doing BS (hons) in Economics from University of Karachi. And I am willing to become a journalist. So I am thinking of taking admission in masters in International Relations after my BS (hons). This will be helpful for me, or not. If your answer is, no. So please, guide me. (Anees Ahmad Butt, Karachi)

A: Please note that you will have many options available once you pass BS Hons. I suggest you should consider doing MA International Relations, MA Journalism or MA Political Science, etc. I think above information will help you in pursuing career of your choice.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).