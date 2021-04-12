Telenor, WB empowers 1,100 women with digital skills

Islamabad: Telenor Pakistan has set a new precedent for enabling women’s education and digital literacy by training 1,100 women as part of the World Bank’s Girls Learn Women Earn (GLWE) initiative.

As part of the programme, 1,100 women were trained in digital skills including, solving business problems and upskilling women/girls in utilising digital tools to help scale their businesses.

While women make up half of the country’s population, unfortunately the share of girls among out-of-school children is even higher at 53 percent. Women’s labour participation in the country rests at 29 percent and only 1 percent of women engage in entrepreneurship.

This was the core focus of the GLWE initiative and in order to achieve the committed targets, Telenor Create, the design academy at Telenor Pakistan, developed a customised curriculum to train and enable aspiring women entrepreneurs on digital skills.

Speaking on the development, Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan stated; “The challenges that we face today require collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, and at Telenor Pakistan, we’ve always considered it our responsibility to create meaningful impact in the society. Women’s education and empowerment is one of the pressing challenges and we are proud that through this project, we have successfully brought about positive change and empowered 1,100 female entrepreneurs to realise their dreams.”****