SSGC mobile app lucky draw winner presented first prize of motor bike

KARACHI: ‘SSGC Customer Connect’ Mobile Application has managed to garner substantial amount of downloads from the customers since its launch some months back. Produced by the Company’s Value Added Services team, the App offers diverse gas bill related services to the customers.

SSGC’s Corporate Communication Department took the lead in marketing the App by organizing back to back mall activities in December last year in Karachi.

During the Activity, a lucky draw was arranged for the customers visiting the booth set up in the malls and downloading the App on the spot.

Jawad Tahir of Karachi, the winner of the motorcycle, the first prize of the lucky draw, was handed over the keys of the bike by Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC during the launch of the 24/7 SSGC Mega Service Centre in North Nazimabad. Imran Farookhi, DMD (Corporate Services) was also present.****