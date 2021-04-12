Covid kills one more as another 376 test positive

One more person has died due to Covid-19 and 376 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,530 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 9,404 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 376 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,396,790 tests, which have resulted in 269,125 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 6,791 patients across the province are currently infected: 6,452 are in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 327 at hospitals, while 310 patients are in critical condition, of whom 37 are on life support.

He added that 154 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 257,804, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.7 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 376 fresh cases of Sindh, 209 (or 56 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 108 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 59 from District South, 14 from District Malir, 13 from District Central, 12 from District West and three from District Korangi.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.