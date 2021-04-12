KKF sets up camp to donate blood to thalassemia patients

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said on Sunday that the people must come forward to save the lives of children having thalassemia by donating blood.

He was addressing a camp set up to collect blood donations for children suffering from thalaessemia. The Khidmat Khalq Foundation Pakistan, an MQM-Pakistan- linked charity, in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Muhammadi Blood Bank, set up the camp in Federal B. Area.

“Today, in this scorching heat, long queues of MQM-P workers and volunteers have been waiting since morning to donate blood,” said Siddiqi. He said young men and women who are going to marry can not only protect their future generations through simple pre-marriage blood tests, but they also avoid the complications caused by this deadly disease.

MQM-P leaders, including senior deputy convener Amir Khan, deputy conveners Nasreen Jalil and Waseem Akhtar supervised the blood collection campaign at the camp. MQM-P’s Khan and newly elected senator Faisal Sabzwari also donated blood.

The uniqueness of the camp was that it provided direct blood transfusions to children with thalaessemia. A complete blood screening was carried out before receiving the blood donations. Experienced and trained staff of the Indus Hospital and Muhammadi Blood Bank performed duties to collect blood and give it to the affected children.

People from different walks of life and representatives of various associations and charities also visited the camp. Prominent among them were Federal Bureau of Revenue’s former chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Zafar Abbas of the Jaffira Disaster Cell, Allama Asher Mashhadi of the Jafaria Alliance, Ejaz Farooqi, Tahir Mashhadi and Maqsood Ismail.