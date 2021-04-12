Expensive electricity

Different localities of Karachi are experiencing electricity loadshedding. Ramazan will start from this week. K-Electric should ensure that power doesn’t go out during the holy month. Every year, households face problems when lights remain out for long hours.

This month, residents of Karachi get the big shock in shape of inflated electricity bills. It has now become difficult to afford electricity. In summer, a majority of households will try to keep ACs switched off. It is so disappointing that the authorities don’t take any steps to listen to the problems of people.

Irshad Nasir

Karachi