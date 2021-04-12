16 ‘Ramazan Bazaars’ to facilitate masses: DC

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district administration on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, has set up 16 Ramazan Bazaars for uninterrupted supply of daily use commodities at affordable rates during the holy month.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the district administration had finalized a plan to provide relief to the citizens during Ramazan.

He said, all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people during Ramazan as a plan had been finalized to ensure availability of all essential commodities in the markets at affordable rates.

Fair price shops would also be set up and all out efforts, on the directives of the Punjab government, would be made to control adulteration, profiteering, and back marketing of essential commodities, he added.

He informed that all the departments concerned had been taken on board and also given tasks to control profiteering and hoarding.

The DC said that flour bags would also be provided to the citizens at subsidized rates at all Ramazan bazaars.

He said that the officers concerned had also been directed to ensure the availability of quality food items, particularly in Ramazan bazaars.

The Ramazan bazaars have been set up within the limits of Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas at Public Park Double Road, Committee Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Adyala Road, Jarahi Stop, Chakri Road near Zafar Plaza, Changi No. 22, Chur Chowk Model Bazaar, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Hosu, Haideri Chowk. Kalar Syedan Tehsil bazaar will be at Shahrah-e-Kashmir near Al-Falah bakery. Kolti Sattian bazaar will be in Main Kotli Sattian bazaar. Taxila bazaar will be at Sarai Kalan chowk. Gujar Khan bazaar will be set up at main G.T. Road near Rahat Bakers. Kahuta Ramazan bazaar will be set up at Sabzi Mandi near old Kutchery and Murree bazaar will be at Lower Mall, Murree.

The DC directed the officers to keep the data of the bazaars accurate and up-to-date and the sale of food items including fruits and vegetables would be closely monitored by the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates so that transparency could be ensured and relief could be provided to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz has directed the sugar wholesale dealers to declare all the stocks available at their godowns.

The details of the stock received on a daily basis should also be shared with the administration.

He said that the names of the wholesale dealers should be provided for the supply of sugar in Ramazan Bazaars and open markets and the wholesale dealers should get registered immediately as no one would be allowed to have sugar stock of over 50 bags without registration.

He directed the officers concerned to make all out efforts to ensure the availability of sugar at government rates in the open market to avoid any shortage particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarik.

He said the administration was striving to ensure availability of sugar and other daily use items in the open market at affordable rates.

He said, the raids would be conducted against hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.