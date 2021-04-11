close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Passing-out parade of cops held in Wana

Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

WANA: A passing-out parade of the cops was held here on Saturday.

The Pak Army had imparted three-month training to 124 policemen in South Waziristan to enable them to perform their duty in an efficient manner.

Brigadier Asif Maqsood of Pak Army Waziristan Task Force was the chief guest on the occasion.

District Police Officer South Waziristan Shaukat Ali also spoke on the occasion and thanked the Pak Army for imparting training to the cops.

Obaidullah Mahsud was given an award for showing best performance during the training. He received Rs100,000 cash prize.

Another four cops were also given Rs50,000 each for showing good performance in the training.

