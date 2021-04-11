RTI Commission, IMSciences sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Commission and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed as part of the project ‘Claim Your Rights’ Campaign –RTI and RTS (Women) Champions Programme’ being supported by GIZ Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Khan Jadoon, chief Commissioner KP RTI Commission, highlighted the importance of the commission’s work in improving the public access to information in line with the provincial government’s agenda for change.

Appreciating the support from GIZ, he stressed the need for creating awareness among the people of KP particularly women regarding their right to information.

Prof Dr Usman Ghani, joint director IMSciences, appreciated the crucial role being played by the commission and expressed the resolve to support it through joint efforts in raising awareness and advocacy amongst residents of the province particularly women under the CYR campaign project.