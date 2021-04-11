tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There are so many educated people who haven’t been able to find a good job. In our country, the rate of unemployment is quite high. In a report that was published last year, it was estimated that the number of unemployed people in the country will reach 6.65 million during the fiscal year 2020-21. If immediate steps are not taken to deal with this problem, the country will face many challenges in the future.
Afroz MJ
Kech