Learning something new to enhance skills

Islamabad: There is a saying which goes, ‘Man proposes – God disposes’ and this was proved recently with the Floral Art Society’s Rawalpindi/ Islamabad chapter - now known as ‘Magnolia’ – program this month. The members were really excited and looking forward to the outdoor activity titled “Land Art” which had been planned for the monthly meeting but sadly, it had to be changed due to the new restrictions because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. With a ‘never say die’ attitude and proving that they are ready for such contingencies, the committee then organized a virtual meeting via Zoom titled, “Mechancis and their Usage.”

President Farhana Azim set the ball rolling with a detailed introduction of the topic, showing different designs and explaining their pros and cons. She was followed by Sarwat Aslam, who made her design “Trash to Treasure” and used different materials to make her mechanics strong.

Explaining that mechanics can enhance the floral design, expert Ghazala Abdullah used different types of tubes to create her arrangement, followed by two other experts – Aisha Zahid, who used a stapler to manipulate leaves to create depth and movement and Asma Ansari, who used empty egg shells coated with hot wax to make them more durable and as strong mechanics for her design.

It was a good learning experience for those who joined the meeting and they were happy to have learned new techniques but there were a few glitches because of internet problems for some of the participants, so a video recording will be available for them and others who could not participate because of various reasons.