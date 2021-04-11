Covid kills six more as another 466 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 466 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,529 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 8,685 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 466 people, or 5.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,387,386 tests, which have resulted in 268,749 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 6,570 patients across the province are currently infected: 6,222 are in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 336 at hospitals, while 269 patients are in critical condition, of whom 37 are on life support.

He added that 57 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 257,650, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 466 fresh cases of Sindh, 317 (or 68 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 228 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 55 from District South, 20 from District Central, eight from District Korangi, four from District Malir and two from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 54 new cases, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 10 each, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana eight each, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze six each, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Matiari five each, Jacobabad and Kashmore four each, and Badin and Tando Allahyar one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.