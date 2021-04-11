Three pickpockets who robbed bus passengers for years held

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Saturday announced the arrests of three pickpockets who were allegedly involved in robbing citizens in public transport.

SIU chief Haider Raza said that according to information shared by a law enforcement agency, a gang of three pickpockets had been operating in different parts of the city for several years and depriving passengers of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables. They were also allegedly involved in drug peddling and robberies.

The pickpockets carried weapons and explosives while committing the crime.

Raza said all SUI teams were directed to book these people through informers and technical assistance.

Acting on the directives, personnel of the SIU’s CIA Karachi conducted raids on based intelligence and technical information and succeeded in arresting Yousuf Masih, his son Habeel Masih alias Adil from Surjani Town and Naseer from New Karachi with explosives and an illicit weapon.

Cases have been registered at the SIU Police Station. The suspects disclosed that they had been picking pockets for many years in Bilal Coach, X-23, Khan Coach, N-4 and F-11buses in Liaquatabad, Shafiq Morr, Lyari and other areas. Yousuf Masih used to steal mobile phones from pockets of passengers and his son would unlock them. After unlocking the phones, Yousuf sold them in open markets/Sunday bazaars. Four stolen mobile phones were also found on the suspects.