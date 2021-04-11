On-duty security guard shoots himself dead

A security guard allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 30-year-old Irfan, son of Ghulam Sarwar.

The Aram Bagh police said the security guard deputed at a private bank branch on Burnes Road was on duty when he suddenly pulled out his gun and shot himself to death.

The family of the deceased told the police that he had been in depression for the past many days due to some issues.