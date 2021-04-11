close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

On-duty security guard shoots himself dead

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

A security guard allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 30-year-old Irfan, son of Ghulam Sarwar.

The Aram Bagh police said the security guard deputed at a private bank branch on Burnes Road was on duty when he suddenly pulled out his gun and shot himself to death.

The family of the deceased told the police that he had been in depression for the past many days due to some issues.

Latest News

More From Karachi