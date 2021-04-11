IPA Sindh chapter vows utmost efforts to ensure welfare of members

A meeting of the Sindh chapter of the International Police Association (IPA) was presided by IPA Sindh chapter chairman DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, who welcomed the Regional Executive Committee and IPA members on Saturday.

The spokesman for the SSU said the meeting started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The IPA members congratulated the newly elected Regional Executive Committee of the Sindh chapter and thanked the IPA members for showing confidence and voting in their favour.

The participants shared their views and suggestions for the improvement of the IPA, Pakistan.

They called for organising workshops, conferences and sports programmes at inter- provincial and regional levels to promote a friendly environment among the members so that the members could travel internationally and locally, and could also visit different parts of the country and benefit from boarding and accommodation at discounted rates at locations.

Furthermore, they suggested introducing activities of the IPA Pakistan through print, social and electronic media, including web television.

Moreover, the DIG Security vowed to raise the

suggestions made by the Regional Executive Committee of IPA members in the upcoming meeting of the National Executive Committee. He said the IPA Sindh Chapter would make utmost efforts to provide assistance for the welfare and betterment of IPA members and their families. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the chairman IPA, Pakistan.