CM lauds pedestrian bridge designs prepared by NED University students

The NED University of Engineering and Technology has proved to be one of the best institutions because its students have contributed a lot in the development of the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Saturday while addressing a prize distribution ceremony for a competition held among students of the varsity’s architecture department for designing of pedestrian bridges.

The ceremony was held at the city campus of the NED University. The CM was given a presentation on the designs of the pedestrian bridges that were submitted in the competition.

Shah said he was very happy to observe the wonderful work done by students of the architecture department. “I was told that the competition was designed and conducted in a very short time with an aim to benefit the ongoing exercise of constructing pedestrian bridges on important locations,” he remarked.

He added that after having observed the presentations, he could proudly say that students of the NED University have lived up to the reputation of the prestigious institution. “The entries have shown the in-depth understanding of the critical locations where these bridges will be constructed,” he said.

Aesthetics sense, combined with design logic, have made many of these proposals outstanding, the CM remarked and added that he was sure that the Karachi Development Authority would incorporate the entries, according to the actual requirements of the assignment.

He urged the students to remain associated with the execution of this public-oriented construction exercise. “I can assure you that you all will be immensely proud to see a structure constructed with your contribution inscribed on it,” he said.

Shah congratulated the NED University’s team, including Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Dr Noman Ahmed, Dr Anila Naeem and faculty members of the department for ably supervising the assignment. “My felicitations are for all the winners,” he said. “By the way, everyone who participated in this assignment could consider himself a winner because such assignments give you an opportunity to learn and experience the real-life professional challenges that you may come across.” The CM distributed prizes among the outstanding students who took part in the competition.