Those who won elections did not keep even 10pc of promises, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, who is also the party’s candidate for the NA-249 by-election, on Saturday said that if those contesting elections in Pakistan had kept even 10 per cent of their promises, our streets would not have been wearing a pathetic look.

“For years, political parties have been winning elections by taking votes from the masses, but because of their incompetence, corruption, prejudice and nepotism, the people are forced to live miserable lives,” said Kamal as he addressed public gatherings in Mominabad, Baldia Town and Niazi Goth, and spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the election office of the party.

“The world is exploring outer space and has touched the moon and we are crying over for water supply,” he said.

He deplored that for the past 40 years, Pakistanis had been voting on the basis of language and as a result, the nation failed to emerge as a prosperous state.

The youth of Karachi, which provides jobs to the whole of Pakistan, are running from pillar to post for a single job, he lamented.

“Only, the PSP has the formula and viable solutions to resolve the chronic issues of the country,” he said. “Karachi is with the PSP and we want people to vote for and support us.”

He added that the PSP had turned the 40-year-old Pashtun-Muhajir enmity into love by holding a rally in Sohrab Goth.

He appealed to the people to change the history of NA-249 by stamping on the PSP symbol dolphin in the by-election on April 29.

Earlier on Thursday, Kamal said Karachi lacked the basic amenities despite being the economic hub of the country and mini-Pakistan.

“The present and past rulers have no interest in solving the basic problems of Karachi, one of the 12 fastest growing cities in the world,” said Kamal, while speaking to the community elders in various neighbourhoods falling in the constituency. He added that the problems of the country had been increasing for the last 70 years.

“Today there are mountains of problems in the country. No effort has been made in good faith to solve the problems,” he said. The PSP chief said that as the mayor of Karachi, he had served the people of the constituency and Karachi by working at night. “We will make Baldia Town a model constituency, which will be an example for Karachi and the country.”