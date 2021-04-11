Bank Alfalah, Telemart sign deal

KARACHI: AlfaMall, Bank Alfalah’s digital e-commerce marketplace for online shopping, on Saturday announced a strategic partnership of its business with Telemart with the aim of digitising cash transactions.

This agreement will enable instant delivery of products to Bank Alfalah customers on easy monthly installments, facilitating customers with easy returns and integrating venues of merchant business., a statement said.

Muhammad Yahya Khan, Digital Banking head of Bank Alfalah, said e-commerce marketplace aims to provide customers a complete shopping experience while allowing easy pre-payment options of account debit or payment through card. "This further expansion in business will help digitize transactions at Telemart’s phygital stores by enabling instant delivery of products to AlfaMall customers on easy installments.”