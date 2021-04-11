Comfortable ride

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and doesn’t have a proper public transport system. Old and overloaded buses run on the city’s roads. The provincial government isn’t paying attention to this important matter. Last year, a private bus service was discontinued due to Covid-19. Those buses had comfortable seats and let people enjoy a smooth ride back home.
The authorities need to resume those services so that people can travel in the city with ease.
Tooba Irshad
Karachi