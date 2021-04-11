close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

Comfortable ride

Newspost

 
April 11, 2021

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and doesn’t have a proper public transport system. Old and overloaded buses run on the city’s roads. The provincial government isn’t paying attention to this important matter. Last year, a private bus service was discontinued due to Covid-19. Those buses had comfortable seats and let people enjoy a smooth ride back home.

The authorities need to resume those services so that people can travel in the city with ease.

Tooba Irshad

Karachi

