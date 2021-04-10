Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ag AFP
TOKYO: Japan has decided to release treated
water from the stricken
Fukushima nuclear plant
into the sea, reports said
Friday, despite strong opposition from local fishermen.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet plans
to announce the decision
as early as Tuesday next
week, according to Jiji
Press and public broadcaster NHK.
The move would end
years of debate over how
to dispose of the liquid
that includes water used
to cool the power station
after it was hit by a massive tsunami and went
into meltdown in 2011.
The release is expected to take years. The
water has been filtered
and will be diluted to
meet international standards before any release,
NHK said.