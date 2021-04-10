Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea

Ag AFP

TOKYO: Japan has decided to release treated

water from the stricken

Fukushima nuclear plant

into the sea, reports said

Friday, despite strong opposition from local fishermen.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet plans

to announce the decision

as early as Tuesday next

week, according to Jiji

Press and public broadcaster NHK.

The move would end

years of debate over how

to dispose of the liquid

that includes water used

to cool the power station

after it was hit by a massive tsunami and went

into meltdown in 2011.

The release is expected to take years. The

water has been filtered

and will be diluted to

meet international standards before any release,

NHK said.