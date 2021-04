37 brigadiers promoted

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Friday promoted 37 brigadiers, including 12 from the Army Medical Corps. COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the promotion board meeting at the GHQ. Those promoted brigadiers are: Those promoted brigadiers are: Sheharyar Parvez Butt, Omar Maqbool, Muhammad Asim Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf, Amer Ashfaq Kayani, Muhammad Imtanan Babar, Abdul Sami, Umar Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, Muhammad Farhan Yousaf, Muneer Ud Din, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Noor Wali Khan, Kamal Anwar Chaudhry, Salman Moin, Naseem Anwer, Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, Adnan Sarwar Malik, Mohammad Qaddafi, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Nadeem Yousaf, Farrukh Shahzad Rao and Khurram Nisar.

AMC's promoted brigadiers, including two women officers, are: Iftikhar Ahmed Satti, Syed Adil Hussanain, Ms Qamar-un-Nisa Choudhry, Irfan Ali Mirza, Muhammad Rafiq Zafar, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Suhail Amin, Naseer Ahmad Samore, Ms Shazia Nisar, Eijaz Ghani, Arshad Naseem and Nadeem Ahmad Rana.