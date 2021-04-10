Firdous hopes people will vote for PTI

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government is committed to providing substantial relief to people, adding that a plan has been formulated to ensure reduction in prices of essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the DGPR office here on Friday, Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one-day visit to Lahore was briefed about the public welfare projects. The PM reviewed the priorities of the Punjab government to control inflation and gave positive suggestions and appreciated the people-friendly initiatives of the government, she said. She said the provincial minister for Food and the chief secretary Punjab briefed the PM on the demand and supply of food items in the province. She said reduction in prices of wheat, flour, sugar, pulses and vegetables is part of the government priorities.

She said that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, major decisions were taken regarding South Punjab, which Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will soon share with people. Responding to a question, she said the ratio of corona positives cases in the Daska constituency is 21 per cent and it is a test case for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free and fair elections while strictly observing anti-corona SOPs. The government has ensured implementation of the code of conduct of the ECP and the services of Pak Army and Rangers have been arranged to ensure transparent elections.

She said the continued bewailing and usual ranting of the PML-N is beyond comprehension. The Punjab government has facilitated the poll process in every possible manner but it can’t force the voters to vote for the PML-N, she said and pointed out that the PML-N has already started taking steps to grumble and has also resorted to firing to pressurize the voters.

The voters will decide in favour of the PTI because they know that the success of the PTI candidate means a development package for them. Contrary to it, the PML-N candidate has nothing except a criminal record of drug peddling, hereditary politics and evils like that which are not in favour of the public, she said. The voters are aware of the candidates and they will overwhelmingly vote for the PTI as they had done in 2018 because they know that the PTI and Imran Khan could steer them to prosperity. On the other hand, the PML-N leadership escapes to its London villas while leaving their party workers in the lurch.