Corona kills six more in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 674 in the district and 142 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,136 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period.