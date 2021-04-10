AML leader demands NFC share for merged districts

LANDIKOTAL: Awami Muslim League (AML) Khyber district president Malik Kashif Kokikhel on Friday said that parliamentarians from the district had failed to address the longstanding issues being faced by the residents.

Addressing a Meet the Press Programme at Landikotal Press Club, he said that they supported the erstwhile Fata merger, which was a long-awaited dream of tribal people but added that a group of people opposed it for their vested interests.

Malik Kashif said they have several historical sites in district Khyber which should be opened for tourists. He demanded the government to rehabilitate the damaged Peshawar-Torkham railway track, which would encourage tourists to visit Khyber.

He said the restriction at Torkham border severely suffered bilateral trade activities with Afghanistan. He said the import volume and revenue from Torkham border crossing was shrinking due to missing facilities and relaxed trading mechanism with Afghanistan.

He said the government was yet to release due share to the merged districts in National Finance Commission (NFC), and added that his party leaders would soon meet officials in Islamabad in this regard.