Dr Bushra Mateen’s death condoled

LAHORE:Officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the vice-chancellor, faculty and employees of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) have expressed their condolences over the sad demise of former VC of LCWU Prof Dr Bushra Mateen.

She was the first vice-chancellor of LCWU and had also served as the principal for 13 years before the Lahore College was upgraded into a university. She was also mother of HEC Director General (Media) Ayesha Ikram.

Her funeral prayers were offered after Juma prayers at DHA Phase-V here. HEC officials, LCWU incumbent VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, faculty members and employees expressed grief over the death of Dr Bushra Mateen. They lauded the services of late VC and prayed the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.