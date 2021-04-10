Rs1.7m books for library

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A meeting of book selection committee of the Quaid-e-Azam Library, Bagh-e-Jinnah, was held here on Friday which approved purchase of books worth Rs1.7 million. According to a press release, the meeting was chaired by noted writer Asghar Nadeem Syed, who is chairman of the book selection committee while DG Public Libraries Dr Ayesha Saeed, chief librarian Quaid-e-Azam Library Abdul Ghafoor, librarian Sheikh Abdul Rahim and others attended the meeting.