GCU virtual orientation

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has admitted 235 students to the last classes of MA/MSc in nine disciplines, including chemistry, mathematics, English and political science.

This is the last batch of MA/MSc programme which is discontinued by the University under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines. A virtual orientation ceremony was held here on Friday for the newly-admitted students. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi talked about the traditions of the college (now university) since its inception in 1864. GCU faculty deans Prof Dr Ahmad Adan and Prof Dr Raiz Ahmad were also present. “For the last 157 years, we have pursued, nurtured and celebrated excellence in a wide variety of disciplines,” Prof Zaidi said, adding “It is no coincidence that our motto ‘Courage to Know’ is a call to students, faculty and staff members alike to realise their fullest potential and the university’s mission.” The VC said they were honoured that the spiritual father of their nation, Allama Mohammad Iqbal, was an alumnus of GCU, and proud that two Nobel laureates, Har Gobind Khorana and Abdus Salam, were also amongst their past colleagues. The VC told the newly-admitted students that they had become part of GCU in very testing times due to COVID-19. He welcomed the students hoping that GCU would be able to resume its traditional method of on-campus teaching soon. Controller of Examinations Muhammad Shahzad briefed the students about their academic calendar and examinations rules while Chief Librarian Muhammad Naeem pledged to make available all the library resources digitally during the lockdown.