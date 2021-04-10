Govt urged to raise taxes to curb tobacco use

Islamabad : Leading health experts citing facts from a World Health Organisation (WHO) report on rising tobacco consumption in Pakistan has urged the government to raise taxes on tobacco at least by 30 per cent to restraint tobacco consumption among youth in the country.

In this regard, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) held a press conference here on Friday at National Press Club, titled, ‘Saving Youth by Increasing Taxes on Tobacco’ and demanded of the government to ensure control on tobacco by raising taxes in Fiscal Year 2021-22 on tobacco by 30 per cent at least.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager, SPARC shared compelling facts from a WHO report saying, that about 1200 children in Pakistan between the age of 6 and 15 start smoking every day, which they added is due to the affordable rates of cigarettes in the country.

Ch. Sana Ullah Ghuman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said tobacco taxation is a critical element of a comprehensive tobacco control strategy.

Sahriq Khan, Program Director, Chromatic Trust added that since young people do not have financial means, they are more sensitive to price increases and are likely to be discouraged from initiating smoking if prices are raised.