The plight of the voiceless

The authorities in Pakistan don’t pay serious attention to the plight of animals. Zoo animals live in horrible conditions in tiny cages.

On my recent visit to Karachi, I got the chance to have a trip to the Karachi zoo. I was shocked to see the condition of animals. They were kept in small cages and looked weak. The authorities concerned must take notice of this serious issue.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari

Balnigwar