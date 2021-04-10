Shell holds webinar

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan on Friday organised a webinar to look at the global transformations taking place in the energy sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its resultant impact on demand.

Head of Shell Scenarios and Vice President of Global Business Environment Jeremy Bentham was the keynote speaker at the event titled “The Energy Transformation Scenarios”. “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a tremendous negative impact on the global landscape. The energy industry and its systems are also faced with unprecedented challenges due to this public-health crisis, as the demand for fuels was drastically reduced due to the restricted socio-economic activities,” Bentham said.

He said there was a need to make effective policies to promote organic fuels, “because, in the year 2030, the consumption of coal, oil and natural gas will be virtually eliminated.”

Bentham highlighted three Energy-Transformation Scenarios, which provide big insights about how the world was changing and how it helps to think about the future. The scenarios consist of waves, islands and sky. Talking about the impact of the energy-industry on the global environment, he informed the audience that the process of global climate actions was getting delayed, due to slow de-carbonisation on the Islands. “National-Security and environmental sustainability must remain our top priority during all kinds of trading, industrial activity or commercial collaborations. Evolved nations using organic fuels must work to ensure energy-transformation,” he added.