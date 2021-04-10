First-ever cadet college for girls inaugurated

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Friday said the Sindh government has established its first Girls’ Cadet College in district Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), under the administration of Pakistan Air Force, which is also the first-ever cadet college for girls throughout the country.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad, the Sindh chief minister said the college would provide its services for the betterment of girls’ education in the province as well as the country. Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh government would also provide full cooperation in the development of the institute because today’s daughters may prove themselves nation’s successful mothers by imparting their role. He said Sindh has been striving hard for the betterment of the overall education in the province. He said he had taken up the water issue in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meetings to get it resolved, adding that the prime minister assured him of addressing the issue. Murad expressed the hope of getting Sindh’s share according to the 1991 Water Accord.

The Sindh chief minister strongly criticised the federal government, saying it was not ready to talk with the provinces to address the provincial issues. The Chairman Board of Governors of Bakhtawar Bhutto Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, Air Vice-Marshal Abbas Ghumman, presented the college’s honorary shields to the chief minister Sindh, minister for education Saeed Ghani and others.