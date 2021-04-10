Meeting of Juvenile Mobile Units held

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Special Juvenile Mobile Units was held here on Friday to discuss the steps taken by the police to ensure basic rights to juveniles at police stations.

The meeting was chaired by SSP Operations Yasir Afridi while former acting IGP Syed Akhtar Ali Shah addressed the participants as special guest. SSP Coordination Waseem Khalil, divisional SPs and DSPs participated in the meeting. The cops were directed to ensure all the fundamental rights to juveniles in police related issues, during custody or when they approach police for any help.