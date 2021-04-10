If Daska polls rigged: Hamza warns officials of criminal cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has warned it will lodge criminal cases against the government officials if found involved in the vote theft and rigging in Daska by-elections, being held on Saturday (today).

The warning was issued by PML-N Central Vice President and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz while addressing a party meeting, here on Friday.

He advised the officers and staff in charge of elections in Daska to abide by the Constitution and the law, and ensure a transparent bye-election in Daska. He asked the officers and staff to ensure security of people and voters of Daska on the election day.

“Officials and staff on election duty should refuse to comply with any orders about rigging the election,” he said, adding that tampering with votes and ballot boxes would be tantamount to playing with the mandate of people and Pakistan.

He asked the party leaders and workers to keep strict monitoring of the polling process and report any incident to the party’s high command immediately.

Staff of the Election Commission should ensure that the counterfoils match with the serial number of the ballot-paper, he said and warned that people would strongly resist any such attempt.

“This is not just a Daska election; it is an election for the whole of Pakistan and the defeat of the vote thieves will send them packing,” he added. He hoped people of Daska would reject the rulers once again who were causing inflation and unemployment in the country.

Hamza said the people of Daska had already proved they were vigilant and guardians of the dignity of vote. He alleged that the government was bullying the PML-N voters and warned that it should refrain from using illegal tactics.