PCFA announces essay competition

PESHAWAR: Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA), Khyber chapter, has announced English and Urdu essay competition as a part of PCFA-Khyber celebrations of 70th Anniversary of establishment of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations (1951-2021) with the collaborations of the cultural section, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China at Islamabad.

A press release issued here on Thursday said that a seven-member committee, headed by Tasleem Hussain, patron of the association, has been constituted and they would monitor the English and Urdu essay competition in which all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province having age limit of 20 to 25 years can participate.

The last date of receipt of entries will be May 5, 2021 while winners will be informed by May 15. The essays can be submitted in MS Word documents to email: [email protected] and can also be mailed to GPO Box No. 1276, Peshawar Cantt. The prize awarding ceremony will be held keeping in view the Covid-19 protocols at an appropriate time.